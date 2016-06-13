This Modern Family Star Had No Idea He Met (and Posed with!) Britney Spears

Modern Family's Ed O’Neill may not be the target demographic for Britney Spears’s music, but it turns out he doesn't even know how the mega pop star looks. The 70-year-old actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday to promote his new movie, Finding Dory, and explained why he looked like a “moron” in a recent photograph with Spears. Here's a hint: He didn’t know it was her!

Fancy running into this guy! 🙏☺️ Such a sweetheart!! pic.twitter.com/jqyVIVmu30 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 21, 2015

“I was at LAX. I was flying alone to Hawaii. I was waiting for my flight to board and they told me the flight was boarding, and I picked up that—that’s a little Modern Family hat. And I saw a woman approaching me,” O’Neill explained.

“And she came up and said, ‘Oh, Mr. O’Neill, I love Modern Family and you’re my favorite on the show.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m here. I’m the only one here,’” he joked. The actor said that the fan “couldn’t have been nicer” and agreed to pose for a picture with her and then went on his way.

It wasn’t until the next day when his manager texted him a photo—which had blown up online—that he found out whom he had met. “I didn’t know it was her! Look at the look on my face. Do I look like I’m sitting with Britney Spears?” O’Neill said.

Watch the hilarious video above for more on this hilarious story, plus find out just how big of a role his “disgruntled octopus” plays in this week’s new movie, Finding Dory.