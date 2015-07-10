Ed Hardy Designer Christian Audigier Dies at 57

It's a sad day in the design world. Christian Audigier, best known for his work with the Ed Hardy and Von Dutch labels, has reportedly passed away at the age of 57.

The designer's publicist Michele Elyzabeth told LATF, "I just heard the news and I am truly devastated. Christian was an incredibly brilliant man. He will be missed." Audigier revealed that he was battling cancer, specifically MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome), in April and that he was diagnosed in January.

The Avignon, France, native had an early start in the fashion industry and worked with Mackeen Jeans as a teen. During his long career, he worked with a variety of labels, including Guess, Levi's, Diesel, American Outfitters, and Bisou Bisou. And among the biggest influences he had on the world were his designs for Von Dutch and Ed Hardy in the early 2000s—which helped popularize designer T-shirts, denim, and trucker hats to never-before-seen heights.