Create Your Own Ice Cream with this Sweet Site

Everyone has a favorite ice cream flavor. But no longer are you limited by what the Bens, Jerrys, and Eddys of the world dream up thanks to ice-cream enthusiasts Becky App and Abby Jordan.

The duo founded the online shop eCreamery Gourmet Ice Cream, Sorbet and Gelato in Omaha in 2007, and have been churning classic favorites, original flavors, and customers’ own unique creations in their boutique parlor ever since. (Everyone from Rachel Zoe to Martha Stewart are fans.) With over 40 flavors and 30 add-ins to choose from, you can create your own flavor of ice cream, gelato or sorbet—it's an icy treat that has been entirely designed by you. (Even President Thomas Jefferson had his own formula for vanilla ice cream, which you can find at the American Treasures of the Library of Congress.)

First, you select your preferred cream base consistency, then your personalized flavor combinations (from pistachio to strawberry to seven varieties of chocolate), and finally, the mix-ins (from coconut flakes to walnuts to fudge swirls). You also can select your packaging, add images and name your delicious customized creation. Prices start at $65 for four pints.

Not ready to commit to a full-size? eCreamery also offers individual single-serving cups that are perfect for office gatherings, birthday parties, or even wedding favors (as pictured, above). And in celebration of National Ice Cream Day today, July 19, the company is offering 20 percent off all online ice cream treats with the code ICECREAMDAY. Now that's sweet!

