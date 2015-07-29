How to Get a Gorgeous, Eco-Friendly Manicure Like Christina Applegate

Going green doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style—just take it from Christina Applegate. For the premiere of Vacation in Los Angeles, the actress took an eco-friendly approach to her manicure and looked fabulous while doing so. If you’d like to do the same, get all the details below.

To get the look, Applegate turned to the trusted hands of green celebrity nail stylist Jenn Hipp. Before painting, Hipp rubbed the star’s nails with Clean Sweep Nail Wipes ($28; beautysmostwanted.com), a gentle formula the pro created to quickly remove polish (without the damaging effects of acetone).

Next, Applegate settled on I Cast A Spell On Blue nail polish, a deep navy shade out of Hipp’s What’s Hot Now collection ($25; beautysmostwanted.com), which, of course, is completely non-toxic. After swiping the glossy hue on all ten fingers and toes, Hipp finished things off with a bit of Essential Nail & Hand Cream ($36 for three creams; beautysmostwanted.com), ensuring the star’s hands remained soft and smooth throughout the big night.

There you have it—pretty and healthy!

