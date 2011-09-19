eBay's New Fashion Outlet: All the Details!

Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 19, 2011

The latest site to offer discounted designer goods is one you're already familiar with—eBay! The online destination just debuted Fashion Outlet (fashion.ebay.com/outlet), a virtual outlet mall featuring deals on over 200 brands like BCBG, Spanx and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as discount stores like Neiman Marcus Last Call. Just like a real outlet mall, goods are 20 to 65 percent off retail prices. Happy shopping!

