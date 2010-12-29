Eat Your Way to Flawless Skin Like Katherine Heigl’s

Celebrity dermatologist Jessica Wu swears by certain skin-friendly foods, and if her gorgeous client list—including Katherine Heigl and Maria Bello—is any indication, she’s really on to something. For the porcelain-skinned Heigl, a big Italian food fan, Wu suggested opting for whole-wheat pasta with tomato-based sauce containing skin-boosting green and yellow veggies instead of regular pasta with cream sauce. “Studies have shown that people who eat more green and yellow veggies have fewer wrinkles on their faces, especially crows' feet,” Wu says. Good to know! For more of Wu’s skin-care advice, check out her book Feed Your Face, in stores February 1st.

