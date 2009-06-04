Eat Your Way to Clear Skin!

Craving a mid-afternoon pick-me-up that won't result in a breakout? Try noshing on one of Borba's new vitamin-enhanced cookies, baked by L.A.'s famed DeLuscious Cookies & Milk bakery, a favorite of stars like Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Courteney Cox Arquette. The sweet, skin-friendly treats, which come in Oatmeal Raisin and Chocolate White Chocolate Toffee flavors, are made with super-antioxidant açaí, plus Borba's exclusive blend of nine anti-aging vitamins and minerals to promote a smooth, radiant, younger-looking complexion. How's that for a healthy addiction?

•Borba cookies, 1/2 dozen, $25; at delusciouscookies.com.

—Roopika Malhotra

