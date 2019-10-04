So Uh, Here's Why #EatTheBabies Is Trending on Twitter

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a town hall meeting in Queens on Thursday and things quickly got ... weird ... when a woman in the crowd proposed that people begin eating babies in order to end the climate crisis.

AOC listened to the impassioned woman’s argument and responded in an even-keeled manner, telling her, “One of the things that’s very important to us is that we need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present. Luckily, we have more than a few months. We do need to hit net zero in several years, but I think we all need to understand that there are a lot of solutions that we have and that we can pursue, and that if we act in a positive way, there is space for hope. We’re never beyond hope.” TL;DR: 'We’re not eating babies,' but make it constructive.

Anyway, AOC’s professionalism was immediately interpreted by conservatives as weakness and the “eat the babies” lady as a representation of liberal eccentricity.

You know something is wrong with the Democrat Party when #EatTheBabies is trending...



AOC supporter: “Eat the babies!”



You really can’t make this stuff up... pic.twitter.com/gmeWkUyyTi — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 4, 2019

If you’re trying to determine whether the #EatTheBabies woman was a troll, you’re missing the point: @AOC allowing a woman to discuss bombing Russia & eating infants, without ONCE condemning those ideas, proves that Democrats are okay with violence—as long as it votes blue. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 4, 2019

But oh, the plot thickens … The baby-eating proponent in question was reportedly a Trump supporter intending to diminish AOC’s reputation.

Turns out the woman yelling was a Trump supporter 🤷🏽‍♀️



Doesn’t rule out potential mental issue (Drs do that) but good to know they were not in crisis.



Earlier this year I was stalked & very nearly hurt by a disturbed person. I don’t take chances & immediately try to de-escalate. https://t.co/kgWFvigJhy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2019

Regardless, the internet had an understandable field day with #EatTheBabies, while simultaneously offering praise to AOC for her how she interacted with the person she thought may have been mentally unstable.

I can't imagine seeing #EatTheBabies without the context of Jonathan Swift's Modest Proposal. pic.twitter.com/ENxaO9tIjy — Emily Qloobner (@timelyenigma) October 4, 2019

Maybe, just maybe and this is a crazy idea but go with me on this...that the reason @AOC didn’t denounce the #EatTheBabies woman is because she realized this woman was having a mental break and knew that denouncing her might exacerbate the mental break so she listened instead. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Meredith (@meralee727) October 4, 2019

Yet another prophecy made by Simpson came true. I am still not sure what that lady was thinking .#EatTheBabies pic.twitter.com/UkYKkAptBM — Da_Lying_Lama (@freakykalin) October 4, 2019

when u tryna chill at the park with your kid but the greenhouse gases too crazy #eatthebabies pic.twitter.com/Ln1YuHEw7V — Greg (@QuanSai) October 4, 2019

Children are the future, guys, let’s teach them well and let them lead the way.