So Uh, Here's Why #EatTheBabies Is Trending on Twitter
No children were harmed in the creation of this viral moment.
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a town hall meeting in Queens on Thursday and things quickly got ... weird ... when a woman in the crowd proposed that people begin eating babies in order to end the climate crisis.
AOC listened to the impassioned woman’s argument and responded in an even-keeled manner, telling her, “One of the things that’s very important to us is that we need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present. Luckily, we have more than a few months. We do need to hit net zero in several years, but I think we all need to understand that there are a lot of solutions that we have and that we can pursue, and that if we act in a positive way, there is space for hope. We’re never beyond hope.” TL;DR: 'We’re not eating babies,' but make it constructive.
Anyway, AOC’s professionalism was immediately interpreted by conservatives as weakness and the “eat the babies” lady as a representation of liberal eccentricity.
But oh, the plot thickens … The baby-eating proponent in question was reportedly a Trump supporter intending to diminish AOC’s reputation.
Regardless, the internet had an understandable field day with #EatTheBabies, while simultaneously offering praise to AOC for her how she interacted with the person she thought may have been mentally unstable.
Children are the future, guys, let’s teach them well and let them lead the way.