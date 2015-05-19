6 Easy Ways to Lighten Up a Scar

Scars: We all have them. Some give us character and triumphant stories we’ll never forget (think of the first time you rode your bike without training wheels), and then there are those we see as nothing more than pesky imperfections we'd rather get rid of.

Though these so-called “flaws” never completely go away, we did find a few products that will make them a lot less noticeable. No need to break out the concealer—these miracle-workers will fade everything from post-acne blemishes to unwanted stretch marks in just a few swipes.

Above: To clear your complexion of stubborn dark spots and acne scars, try adding Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Radiance Serum ($79; sephora.com) to your daily regimen. Its star ingredient, Viniferine, is said to lighten up areas of hyperpigmentation for evenly glowing skin.

Kate Somerville’s Scar Diminishing Serum ($48; sephora.com) uses peptide technology and botanical extract to flatten and soften areas of scarring, so it’s perfect for evening out anything with a raised appearance. Use it twice a day for best results—the rollerball applicator makes it super easy to massage the serum into skin.

Erno Laslo Phormula 3-9 Repair Balm ($255; nordstrom.com) might come with a hefty price tag, but a little goes a long way and the results are worth it. The miracle face and body cream is packed with antioxidants and the healing power of tamanu oil to reduce the appearance of scars while also mending scrapes, cuts, burns, and dry skin.

Tata Harper’s Redefining Body Balm ($110; nordstrom.com) is made up of a blend of nourishing butters, including shea and mango, which soften the skin and help stretch marks fade away. And since the formula is completely non-toxic, it's safe to use during and after pregnancy.

Paula’s Choice Clinical Scar-Reducing Serum ($24; nordstrom.com) is rich in Vitamin C and other skin-healing ingredients to minimize the discoloration and roughness left behind by old wounds. You can also apply the formula to fresh scabs to prevent new scars from forming.

Previously only available in hospitals, ScarAway Silicone Scar Treatment Sheets ($23 for 8 sheets; walgreens.com) adhere to the skin, preventing everything from burns to surgical incisions from leaving their mark. They even take care of the annoying itchy feeling you get when a wound starts to heal.

