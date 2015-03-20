An Easy Way to Untangle the Mess in Your Jewelry Box

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Mar 20, 2015

The following is an excerpt from the post, "Untangle the Mess in Your Jewelry Box," which originally appeared on PureWow. To read the full article, visit PureWow.com.

A pile of twisted necklaces is as good as worthless. What's not worthless is the trick to untangling them. Gather some baby oil, a sewing needle, and a little patience (patience being the operative word). Then watch this video to see miracles unfold.

To watch the video how-to, visit PureWow.com.

