Easy Tricks to Look And Feel More Polished

WireImage; Time Inc Digital Studio
InStyle Staff
Sep 24, 2011 @ 3:00 pm

Ever find yourself wishing that you looked more "put together?" We do! That's why we rounded up creative tips and tricks from celebrity stylists and top makeup experts to help refine your everyday style, so you can look and feel your best. Sometimes investing in a quick blowout or a fitted blazer is all it takes! Click through for advice on how to look and feel more polished now.

MORE:8 Key Looks You’ll Love All SeasonExclusive: Nina Dobrev's Hair Care Secrets!Shop Like a Fashion Editor

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!