Kick Back This Labor Day Weekend with These Easy Summer Cocktails 

While Labor Day may mark the end of summer (sigh), you can definitely make the most of those last few days of warm weather with a cocktail party! But stumped as to which libations to shake up? We’ve got a few great picks for you below.

Pop Open a Bottle of Sparkling Wine

Looking for the perfect bottle for date night or a trip to the beach? We asked co-founder of Vin Sur Vingt, a N.Y.C. bar with three locations, which labels were best for different summer occasions.

Make the Perfect Lemonade

How do you turn a childhood classic into something deliciously sophisicated? Add freshly grated ginger, rosemary straight from the garden, and a splash of bourbon for a truly elevated lemonade. It's a recipe you're going to want to savor all summer long. Try the recipe now on Port and Fin. Courtesy

Lemonade is the perfect, refreshing drink to sip on during your Labor Day weekend. Choose one of these recipes to amp up your usual, powder mix+water lemonade. (Hint: one includes bourbon.)

Perfect a New Summer Cocktail

Courtesy of Athena Calderone of Eye Swoon Ingredients:

1½ oz. Cointreau

¾ oz. Tequila

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice



Directions:

Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass rimmed with salt. Garnish with a lime wheel. Courtesy

Ever heard of an Inverted Margarita? It’s got only three ingredients - Cointreau, tequila, and fresh lime juice. Try this new cocktail recipe or one of the other 20 that we’re dying to sip on.

Show Off Your Patriotism With a Red, White, and Blue Drink

Created by mixologist Esteban Ordonez Ingredients: 1¼ oz Nolet's Silver Dry Gin

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz simple syrup

5 blackberries

Club soda to top Directions: 1. Muddle 3 blackberries with a simple syrup in a mixing glass. Add Nolet's Silver, lemon juice and ice.

2. Shake and strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda.

3. Garnish with two fresh blackberries. Courtesy

America the beautiful! End the summer with a show-stopping cocktail that was a hit at your 4th of July party and will be just as popular for your Labor Day barbecue.

Mix Up This Rosé Cocktail for Your Labor Day Soirée

There is nothing better than some pink bubbly to celebrate the end of a great summer. Mix together rosé, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup to create this pretty pink drink for your girls weekend at the beach.

Create Jessica Seinfeld’s Signature Drink

The author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks is giving up her secrets on hosting the perfect cocktail party, complete with her favorite drink recipe. Sip away!

Cheers to Labor Day!