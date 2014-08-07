This Easy GIF Tutorial Shows You How to Achieve Beachy Waves in a Snap

To master the boho-chic, deconstructed waves look, we turned to celebrity hairstylist Nathaniel Hawkins to take us through a series of how-to GIFs.

Spray a texturizing spray like Toni and Guy’s Casual Sea Salt Texturizing Spray ($17; ulta.com) onto damp hair and roughly blow-dry

Blow-dry hair encouraging as much wave and natural texture into your hair as possible. Use your hands to give your hair body and volume

Using a rotating curling iron like the Chi ARC Automatic Rotating Curler ($150; ulta.com), start two inches from the ends of your hair and begin to roll the curling iron up, making sure to curl away from your face. Curl large, randomly sized selections all over your head, creating irregular, imperfect waves

Spray a little bit of dry shampoo, like Herbal Essences Naked dry shampoo ($7; drugstore.com). Make sure to avoid shaking the bottle. This way, the spray gives a matte, dry finish. Break up the curls using your fingers (don’t use a brush!) and tousle hair. And voila! You're ready for your close-up.

Get more hair how-to tutorials now!