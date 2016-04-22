See How Celebrities are Celebrating #EarthDay on Social Media

Happy Earth Day! The stars took to social media today to celebrate our beautiful planet, posting Instagram snaps and tweets to mark the occasion.

One the cutest? The photo Gisele Bündchen posted of herself with her and Tom Brady's kids Benjamin, 6, and Vivian, 3, planting a tree together. "Our lives depend on the health of our planet. Honoring Mother Earth on her special day. #plantatree #startingyoung #honoringmotherearth #gratitudetothemother #earthday," she wrote alongside the family picture.

Check out all the best #EarthDay 'grams and tweets below.

RELATED: 13 Eco-Friendly Celebrities You Need to Follow on Twitter

Lupita Nyong'o:

Taylor Schilling:

Halle Berry:

🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 #HappyEarthDay A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Apr 22, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

Ben Affleck:

Pharrell Williams:

We call it Planet Earth, but it could have been called Planet Ocean. No blue, no green. Happy #Earthday pic.twitter.com/wiWTKNqOlF — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 22, 2016

Gisele Bündchen:

Bette Midler:

It's Earth Day. I am going out with my trusty pincers and bag to pick up some plastic that befouls our beautiful planet. Care to join me?? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) April 22, 2016

Leonardo DiCaprio:

#Regram #RG @nrdc_org: Happy #EarthDay! Today, 150+ countries are #UnitedForClimate and will sign the historic #ParisAgreement. 🌏🌎🌍 A photo posted by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:50am PDT

Sophia Bush:

Nicole Richie:

Mar Ruffalo:

RELATED: These 16 Clothing and Accessory Brands Are Helping Save the Environment—Here's How

Drew Barrymore:

Happy birthday to my angel Frankie. Happy earth day birthday! And happy earth day to all!!!!!!! #2yearsold #naturegirl A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

Adrian Grenier:

#fbf #EarthDay 😊 A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on Apr 22, 2016 at 10:43am PDT

Salma Hayek:

Happy Earth Day! This picture is from my movie Tale of Tales which comes out today in the US. Feliz día de la tierra! Esta fotografía es de mi película Tale of Tales que se estrena hoy en US. #earthday #taleoftales A photo posted by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:04am PDT

Tony Goldwyn:

Take a hike with someone you love on this #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/3AnWDfsIvL — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) April 22, 2016

Connie Britton:

Earth day y’all! Today world leaders sign #ParisAgreement & pledge urgent #ClimateAction. Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/oTSe696cE0 — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) April 22, 2016

Candice Swanepoel:

Everyday is earth day in my eyes. 🌱 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Apr 22, 2016 at 10:53am PDT

Troian Bellisario:

Diane von Furstenberg:

Josh Duhamel:

Nothing says Earth Day like golfing on a man made waterfall. A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Apr 22, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

RELATED: 5 Simple Ways to Go Green That Will Save You Money

Behati Prinsloo:

Everyday is earth day🌱🌍🌸 #earthday A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Apr 22, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

Aubrey Peeples:

CeeLo Green: