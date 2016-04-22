See How Celebrities are Celebrating #EarthDay on Social Media

Instagram/@gisele
Kelsey Glein
Apr 22, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Happy Earth Day! The stars took to social media today to celebrate our beautiful planet, posting Instagram snaps and tweets to mark the occasion.

One the cutest? The photo Gisele Bündchen posted of herself with her and Tom Brady's kids Benjamin, 6, and Vivian, 3, planting a tree together. "Our lives depend on the health of our planet. Honoring Mother Earth on her special day. #plantatree #startingyoung #honoringmotherearth #gratitudetothemother #earthday," she wrote alongside the family picture.

Check out all the best #EarthDay 'grams and tweets below.

Lupita Nyong'o:

Taylor Schilling:

Halle Berry:

🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 #HappyEarthDay

A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Ben Affleck:

Pharrell Williams:

Gisele Bündchen:

Bette Midler:

Leonardo DiCaprio:

Sophia Bush:

It's #EarthDay bbs. I LOVE this planet. Don't you? It's home. Food. Travel. Art. Hockey. Literature. Comedy. Chocolate! All in one place. It's magic. So we need to take care of it. #Recycle. Forgo plastic bags. Reduce food waste. Participate in #MeatlessMonday. Or go big and go #VeganBefore6. Do your taxes online. In fact go totally paperless! Carpool -- and get new music tips from friends -- to work. Turn off the lights when you leave a room. Or turn off the lights completely and have some sexy time by candlelight ;) Host clothing swaps -- basically a great excuse to drink wine and get free clothes with your best friends -- instead of buying new shit. The list goes ON. There are so many easy, fun, chic ways to take care of this blue marble we live on. Do it for you. Do it for ME! DO IT FOR LEO!!! (my eco conscious babes @reformation know what's up) #EarthDay2016 #DoItForLeo ❤️♻️🌎🌿🌎♻️❤️

A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on

Nicole Richie:

Mar Ruffalo:

Drew Barrymore:

Happy birthday to my angel Frankie. Happy earth day birthday! And happy earth day to all!!!!!!! #2yearsold #naturegirl

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Adrian Grenier:

#fbf #EarthDay 😊

A photo posted by Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) on

Salma Hayek:

Tony Goldwyn:

Connie Britton:

Candice Swanepoel:

Everyday is earth day in my eyes. 🌱

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on

Troian Bellisario:

Diane von Furstenberg:

Josh Duhamel:

Nothing says Earth Day like golfing on a man made waterfall.

A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

Behati Prinsloo:

Everyday is earth day🌱🌍🌸 #earthday

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Aubrey Peeples:

CeeLo Green:

