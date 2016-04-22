See How Celebrities are Celebrating #EarthDay on Social Media

Happy Earth Day! The stars took to social media today to celebrate our beautiful planet, posting Instagram snaps and tweets to mark the occasion.
One the cutest? The photo Gisele Bündchen posted of herself with her and Tom Brady's kids Benjamin, 6, and Vivian, 3, planting a tree together. "Our lives depend on the health of our planet. Honoring Mother Earth on her special day. #plantatree #startingyoung #honoringmotherearth #gratitudetothemother #earthday," she wrote alongside the family picture.
Check out all the best #EarthDay 'grams and tweets below.
Lupita Nyong'o:
Taylor Schilling:
Halle Berry:
Ben Affleck:
Sustainability is possible, let’s protect this beautiful Earth. @easterncongo #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/QIeExRap15— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 22, 2016
Pharrell Williams:
We call it Planet Earth, but it could have been called Planet Ocean. No blue, no green. Happy #Earthday pic.twitter.com/wiWTKNqOlF— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 22, 2016
Gisele Bündchen:
Our lives depend on the health of our planet. Honoring Mother Earth on her special day. #plantatree #startingyoung #honoringmotherearth #gratitudetothemother #earthday 🌎🙏🌳Nossas vidas dependem da saúde do nosso planeta. Honrando a Mãe Terra no seu dia especial. #plantandoumaárvore #começandocedo #honrandoamãeterra #gratidãoamãeterra #diadaterra
Bette Midler:
It's Earth Day. I am going out with my trusty pincers and bag to pick up some plastic that befouls our beautiful planet. Care to join me??— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) April 22, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio:
Sophia Bush:
It's #EarthDay bbs. I LOVE this planet. Don't you? It's home. Food. Travel. Art. Hockey. Literature. Comedy. Chocolate! All in one place. It's magic. So we need to take care of it. #Recycle. Forgo plastic bags. Reduce food waste. Participate in #MeatlessMonday. Or go big and go #VeganBefore6. Do your taxes online. In fact go totally paperless! Carpool -- and get new music tips from friends -- to work. Turn off the lights when you leave a room. Or turn off the lights completely and have some sexy time by candlelight ;) Host clothing swaps -- basically a great excuse to drink wine and get free clothes with your best friends -- instead of buying new shit. The list goes ON. There are so many easy, fun, chic ways to take care of this blue marble we live on. Do it for you. Do it for ME! DO IT FOR LEO!!! (my eco conscious babes @reformation know what's up) #EarthDay2016 #DoItForLeo ❤️♻️🌎🌿🌎♻️❤️
Nicole Richie:
"Recognize that the very molecules that make up your body, the atoms that construct the molecules, are traceable to the crucibles that were once the centers of high mass stars that exploded their chemically rich guts into the galaxy, enriching pristine gas clouds with the chemistry of life. So that we are all connected to each other biologically, to the earth chemically and to the rest of the universe atomically. That’s kinda cool! That makes me smile and I actually feel quite large at the end of that. It’s not that we are better than the universe, we are part of the universe. We are in the universe and the universe is in us." - Neil deGrasse Tyson #EarthDay #WeAreOne
Mar Ruffalo:
#TroubleInTheWater is now! thx @Common & @MalikYusef for a powerful video, https://t.co/4GFW4Tj4K5 to watch & sign #Flint petition #Earthday— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 22, 2016
Drew Barrymore:
Adrian Grenier:
Salma Hayek:
Tony Goldwyn:
Take a hike with someone you love on this #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/3AnWDfsIvL— Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) April 22, 2016
Connie Britton:
Earth day y’all! Today world leaders sign #ParisAgreement & pledge urgent #ClimateAction. Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/oTSe696cE0— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) April 22, 2016
Candice Swanepoel:
Troian Bellisario:
HAPPY EARTH DAY! To celebrate our one and only mother check out #appsforearth and any app you purchase from now until 4/24 100% of the proceeds go to the @wwf (world wildlife fund) there are so many to choose from check them all out (link in bio) and enjoy some time outside with our mother today. #everydayisearthday
Diane von Furstenberg:
#DVFgirls (and boys!) volunteering on @highlinenyc for #EarthDay!🌱 #highline pic.twitter.com/TISKk1pAJE— DVF (@DVF) April 22, 2016
Josh Duhamel:
Behati Prinsloo:
Aubrey Peeples:
Feeling small - and grateful. Happy #EarthDay 🌎 pic.twitter.com/culYyIlowU— Aubrey Peeples (@aubreypeeples) April 22, 2016
CeeLo Green:
Greetings Earthlings! Happy #Earthday To You All 🌿♻️ #GreenHouseFoundation #Love #Earth pic.twitter.com/IOzdOwoqIB— CeeLo Green (@CeeLoGreen) April 22, 2016