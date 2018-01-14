Exclusive: The Secret Way to Gain Early Access to the Draper James Sale

What's better than a holiday-weekend sale? How about getting the chance to shop the marked-down prices before everyone else? That's what Draper James is helping InStyle readers do. Starting at 5 PM EST on January 14, you guys can go ahead and jump on the deals in the brand's biggest sale of the year.

If you're not familiar with the label, it's Reese Witherspoon's baby. So the website is filled with a ton of chic pieces for those who love the Southern Belle's style. Think flirty skirts decked out in feminine prints and fun tote bags with cute sayings. From now until January 17, you can catch some of those items with discounts of up to 75 percent off. I know, that sounds major. And it is. So get to it and find something for yourself before things start to sell out.