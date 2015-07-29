Earl the Grumpy Puppy Is the Pet You Need to Follow on Instagram

Move over Grumpy Cat, there's a new Insta pet in town, and he's looking to steal your thunder. Earl the Grumpy Puppy is a too-cute Puggle mix that has one mean mug—and he's totally captured our hearts. The little pup is fairly new to the viral pet game, with only five photos on his Instagram account (@earlythegumpypuppy) and 27 on his official Facebook page, but he's already garnered quite the following. And we can see why—despite his sullen looks, he's basically irresistible. Plus, he could give any Real Housewife a run for her money with his killer side-eye. See more of his cute photos below:

Gloomy day... #grumpydog #grumpypuppy #puggle #pugglesofinstagram #puppy #dogsofinstagram #dogoftheday A photo posted by Earl (@earlthegrumpypuppy) on Jun 22, 2015 at 1:28pm PDT

Trying to stay awake to watch the Blackhawks win! #puggle #pugglesofinstagram #grumpydog #grumpypuppy #earlthegrumpypuppy #blackhawks #dogsofinstagram A photo posted by Earl (@earlthegrumpypuppy) on Jun 15, 2015 at 6:37pm PDT

Hello Instagram! #earlthegrumpypuppy #grumpypuppy #grumpydog #puggle #pugglesofinstagram A photo posted by Earl (@earlthegrumpypuppy) on Jun 11, 2015 at 3:44pm PDT

