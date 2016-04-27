Dyson Is Launching a Hair Dryer and It Is Everything

Stop everything you're doing right now—Dyson is branching out into the beauty world, and they're launching a hair dryer that will fully make you feel like Judy Jetson. The project has been four years in the making, and not unlike your transition from freshman to senior year, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer has been on its own long, strange journey with 600 prototypes built, and approximately 1,010 miles of human hair tested in the process. We're so glad she's finally graduating and entering the real world. Shaped like a tiny Dyson fan on a handle, the tool features a tiny digital motor designed to crank out the most powerful airflow we've ever experienced, meaning your styling time will be cut down dramatically. It's much quieter than your traditional hair dryer courtesy of the lucky 13 blades in the motor, which take the noise level to a frequency above our audible range.

RELATED: The Way You Touch Your Hair Is Sending Out Nonverbal Cues

The Supersonic also comes with big news for the health of your hair. Thanks to a glass bead sensor that measures the temperature 20 times per second, you don't have to worry about it overheating, and the air will stay at a steady 194 degrees Fahrenheit. "Hair dryers can be heavy, ineffecient, and make a racket. By looking at them further, we realized that they can also cause extreme heat damage to hair," James Dyson says. "I challenged our engineers to really understand the science of hair, and develop our version of a hair dryer, which we think solves these problems." Despite the heat, the exterior of the dryer will stay cool to the touch, as the hot air is contained within sheets of cold air that are closest to the surface. Additionally, the dryer comes equipped with three different nozzles—a diffuser, a smoothing nozzle, and focused styling concentrator—for all your styling needs.

RELATED: Get All the Details on Jen Atkin's OUAI Haircare Line

Further solidifying the match made in hair heaven, Dyson has named celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin as their ambassador. "If you know anything about me, you know I'm a lover of innovation and new technology, and the Dyson Supersonic is just that," Atkin says. "The motor is much smaller, but still very powerful, so I can dry hair quickly and it feels light in my hand. Plus, the aesthetic is so gorgeous." We second that. The dryer is available in the white and chrome design above, as well as a bright magenta version. Find the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at sephora.com and on dyson.com starting in September for $399—a pretty penny for sure, but we swear it's worth every one.