First Look: Dylan Penn's Gorgeous Lord & Taylor Fall Campaign

Sean Penn and Robin Wright's daughter Dylan Penn was born to be in front of the camera. The 24-year-old's modeling career is continuing to expand as she headlines Lord & Taylor's fall 2015 ad campaign. In a first look at the burgeoning model's images (at the top) Penn poses in a bohemian-chic ensemble perfect for low temperatures. She looks effortlessly cool as the Anna Sui Mongolian fur coat hang off her shoulder, exposing a flirty scarf print dress by the same designer. The cozy fall look is accessorized with tall leather boots, and a gold collar necklace adds a touch of glam.

Modeling isn't the only thing that's keeping Penn busy these days. The gorgeous blonde also has a few movies coming out, including Elvis & Nixon, which she'll act in alongside Kevin Spacey and Ashley Benson. With so much going on, we can't wait to see what's up next for Penn.

