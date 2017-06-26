We Can't Stop Staring at Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Coordinating Fashion 

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Jun 26, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
New motto: the couple that dresses together, stays together.

On Sunday, I nearly dropped my phone when I came across an Instagram of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union outside of the spring-summer 2018 Thom Browne show in Paris. The married couple has without a doubt proven to have swagger since they tied the knot in 2014, but c’mon, a head-to-toe matching Thom Browne moment? That's killer. 

It’s one thing when a designer invites an actress and style star or award-winning NBA champ to wear his or her clothing and subsequently sit in the front row. But it’s a completely other, super next-level thing when said designer does the same for a couple. They each turned to Browne for coordinating menswear and menswear-inspired looks that fit into the designer’s oddly proportioned but oh-so-perfect aesthetic—and nailed it.

Wade even referred to himself as the “black Clark Kent,” which made us laugh. And though the above image is enough to make our day, closer inspection finds that, as others have noted before, these two essentially owned Paris together.

Before heading to the men’s spring 2018 shows during Paris Fashion Week, they toured Italy with Wade’s 10-year-old son Zion with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. Dubbing it the #WadeWorldTour, the trio visited Rome, Tivoli, and Florence in matching, coordinating looks that could have landed them a magazine cover.

A sampling of their trip, below:

Friday's in Rome ❤ #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017 #BucketList

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Photoshoot Fresh at the Forum #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Kickin it in a medieval tunnel in San Gimignano #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Mmmmmmmmmmmm gelato!!!

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

 

And after the Italian action came to an end, they jetted off to Paris, where Union delivered major fashion moments in Valentino, Off-White, Hermès, and Ellery, and Wade kept it cool in Balmain.

When #BffIsBae x #Valentino ❤ #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Rooftops and Romance Paris Edition w/ @off__white #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

@elleryland x Paris

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

@louisvuitton x Paris

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

It’s when they walked hand-in-hand though, that they basically won us over.

Scroll down to see their most fabulous moments at Paris Fashion Week together.

1 of 5 Christian Vierig/Getty

OUTSIDE OF LANVIN'S FASHION SHOW

2 of 5 Pierre Suu/GC Images

OUTSIDE OF VALENTINO'S FASHION SHOW

3 of 5 Christian Vierig/Getty

OUTSIDE OF BERLUTI'S FASHION SHOW

4 of 5 Edward Berthelot/Getty

OUTSIDE OF BALMAIN'S FASHION SHOW

5 of 5 Christian Vierig/Getty

OUT OF HERMÈS'S SHOW 

