We Can't Stop Staring at Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Coordinating Fashion 

New motto: the couple that dresses together, stays together.

On Sunday, I nearly dropped my phone when I came across an Instagram of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union outside of the spring-summer 2018 Thom Browne show in Paris. The married couple has without a doubt proven to have swagger since they tied the knot in 2014, but c’mon, a head-to-toe matching Thom Browne moment? That's killer.

It’s one thing when a designer invites an actress and style star or award-winning NBA champ to wear his or her clothing and subsequently sit in the front row. But it’s a completely other, super next-level thing when said designer does the same for a couple. They each turned to Browne for coordinating menswear and menswear-inspired looks that fit into the designer’s oddly proportioned but oh-so-perfect aesthetic—and nailed it.

Wade even referred to himself as the “black Clark Kent,” which made us laugh. And though the above image is enough to make our day, closer inspection finds that, as others have noted before, these two essentially owned Paris together.

Before heading to the men’s spring 2018 shows during Paris Fashion Week, they toured Italy with Wade’s 10-year-old son Zion with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. Dubbing it the #WadeWorldTour, the trio visited Rome, Tivoli, and Florence in matching, coordinating looks that could have landed them a magazine cover.

A sampling of their trip, below:

Friday's in Rome ❤ #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017 #BucketList A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Photoshoot Fresh at the Forum #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Kickin it in a medieval tunnel in San Gimignano #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

When the parents are breaking the rules...what the kids gon do! Haha loving & living our life & we're not apologizing for it. #TheWades A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Mmmmmmmmmmmm gelato!!! A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

And after the Italian action came to an end, they jetted off to Paris, where Union delivered major fashion moments in Valentino, Off-White, Hermès, and Ellery, and Wade kept it cool in Balmain.

When #BffIsBae x #Valentino ❤ #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Rooftops and Romance Paris Edition w/ @off__white #WadeWorldTour #Summer2017 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

@elleryland x Paris A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

@louisvuitton x Paris A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

It’s when they walked hand-in-hand though, that they basically won us over.

Scroll down to see their most fabulous moments at Paris Fashion Week together.