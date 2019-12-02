Dwyane Wade Defended His Family Against "Post-Thanksgiving Hate" on Social Media

Dwyane Wade is continuing to defend his family.

Over the weekend, the NBA player responded to "some post-Thanksgiving hate" on social media that he had seen after wife Gabrielle Union shared photos of their family on Instagram.

In the photos, Wade and Union posed alongside their children, one-year-old Kaavia, and 12-year-old Zion, who Wade shares with ex Siohvaughn Funches. Zion can be seen wearing a crop top and long nails, resting a hand on Wade's shoulder.

After Union shared the photos, Wade responded to negative comments, tweeting, "I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in — so I get it. But here’s the thing — I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

He had also responded to individual people who praised him for being supportive of his children, writing, "As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them."

As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them. https://t.co/ZrJp9WFdbi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

A few months ago, Union also defended their family from online negativity, after trolls latched onto a photo Wade posted of her with Kaavia and Zion, writing "My girls," seeming to imply that Zion identifies as a girl.

"Looks like love to me," she wrote at the time. "I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve."

Wade and Union have been vocal about supporting Zion, most recently at the Miami Pride Parade in April.

Dwayne Wade and Gabby Union supporting young Zion at Miami Pride is so beautiful, I could cry. I can’t imagine having had this type of support as a kid (or even young adult). Amazing example of living in and showing unconditional love 💕 pic.twitter.com/2cT8Ow6kik — Câmi Thomas (@CamiCruzThomas) April 7, 2019

"I don't really talk about it much because it's Zion's story to tell," he told Variety in June. As a family, we just support each other. That's our job, and my job as a father, is to facilitate their lives and support them and be behind them in whatever they do."