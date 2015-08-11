Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron Are Getting Shirtless in the Upcoming Baywatch Reboot

Our movie dreams have come true: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron are teaming up to star in the upcoming Baywatch reboot. In other words, these two fine physical specimens are about to be shirtless for two hours, and we're definitely not complaining.

Johnson confirmed the news on his Twitter today with a string of enthusiastic tweets and retweets:

BIG NEWS: Welcoming my dude @ZacEfron to #BAYWATCH. Our movie will be big, fun and RATED R.. Like me when I drink. https://t.co/8DPMJSEG9K — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 10, 2015

It's BIG. Me and bud @ZacEfron been talkin' bout this one for a long time. And someone get my baby oil. #RatedR 💪🏾 https://t.co/Dem85fWMBz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 10, 2015

So stoked brother - baby oil for 2 plz 😎 https://t.co/bgf38QGli4 — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) August 10, 2015

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson will play a serious by-the-book cop who's forced to team up with a hotshot rookie played by Efron to protect their beach from being destroyed by an oil maven. Unfortunately production for the film won't begin until next year, but with these social media–savvy gents at the helm we expect plenty of sneak peeks.

