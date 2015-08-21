Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is Virtually Unrecognizable in This #TBT

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 21, 2015 @ 11:00 am

If there's one thing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is known for (aside from his hilarious Instagram hashtags), it's his buff physique. The former wrestler is very fit, to say the least, and posts almost-daily photos of his workouts on Instagram. But apparently, The Rock wasn't always in such tip-top shape.

On Thursday, the actor posted a #TBT 'gram, and he looks almost unrecognizable. The shot, which is from his college days, shows a rounder-faced, 22-year-old Johnson smiling for the camera. "22yrs old. 280lbs. Ran a 4.69 40 yard dash. Never accomplished my dreams of playing in the NFL.. but I sure as hell never missed a meal. #LegsOfARaceHorse #FaceOfAManWhoLivedOnFriedChicken #DefensiveTackle #UniversityOfMiami #TheU #TBT," he captioned the photo (below).

Just more proof that The Rock is one of our favorite people to follow on Instagram. 

