Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Turned Real-Life Action Hero to Save His New Puppies

Life truly imitated art for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson this week—in an incredibly cute way. Johnson had to put his skills as an action movie hero to work this weekend when he brought home two adorable new French bulldog puppies who decided the first thing they wanted to do was go for a swim in the pool. But don't worry, Johnson was there to save the day and shared the whole story on Instagram.

Johnson wrote, "I set them both down and they both take off in a full sprint and fall right into the deep end of our pool. Hobbs immediately starts doggy paddling while Brutus (like a brick) sinks heads first to the bottom of the pool." So how did The Rock save the day? "I take off into a full sprint, fully clothed, dive in the pool, swim to the bottom, rescue my brick, I mean Brutus and bring him back to the edge of the pool. He was a little delirious..took a moment, threw up the water he swallowed and looked up at me as if to say, 'Thank God you didn't have to give me mouth to mouth!' and then ran off to play with his brother." Quite the exciting rescue!

The Ballers star then reflected on the lessons he learned from this event: "A) Not all puppies have the instinct to doggie paddle. B) Some puppies (like Brutus) will be so in shock by experiencing [whether] they will sink extremely fast so react quick. C) While spiriting to save your puppies life, before you dive in, try and throw your cell phone to safety, Don't keep it in your pocket...like I did." He included the hashtags #BRUTUSLives #HOBBSCanSwim #MyCelPhonesDead #AndNoMouthToMouthNeeded.

Well, it made for a great story, but hopefully the pups won't be going in the pool anytime soon—especially Brutus.

