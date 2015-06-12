Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Helps a Little Girl Pull an Airplane in This Adorable Video

When you want to accomplish an incredible feat of strength—say, pulling an airplane with a rope—who better to help you out than a former wrestler? Luckily, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was on hand when a tiny visitor to the set of his newest film, Central Intelligence, wanted to do just that.

"When beautiful little 2yr old Kai visits our set and she wants to 'pull the airplane' all by herself. Well, she gets to pull the airplane... all by herself. #GreatJobHoney #AmazingStrengthYouHave #UncleRockPullsAHamstring #OnSet #AwesomeMemories #CentralIntelligence," Johnson captioned a video he shared on his Instagram (below) of himself helping a 2-year-old girl named Kai move an airplane.

A video posted by therock (@therock) on Jun 10, 2015 at 2:35pm PDT

In the adorable film, a tank top and camo pants-clad Johnson stands behind Kai as she holds on to a rope and "pulls" an airplane—with the help of Uncle Rock. "You're so strong!" and "You're pulling an airplane!" Johnson says to the happy tot. This is just too cute.

