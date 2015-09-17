Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and His Girlfriend Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Apparently, rescuing his two brand-new French bulldog puppies from drowning over Labor Day weekend was just the beginning of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new-daddy duties. The action star and his longtime girlfriend, singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian, are expecting their first child together, People reports.

“He’s a great dad already, and now he’s being blessed with another child,” a source tells People. “Everyone is so excited.”

Johnson, is already a father to 14-year-old Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia. And back in 2013, the Furious 7 star told Entertainment Weekly that fatherhood is something that brought him closer to his friend the late Paul Walker when they worked on the film series together. "We had both been in the business at that time for over a decade and the most important thing that we had in common was the importance of the family time and being a great father to our daughters. We bonded over that."

It looks like those two Frenchies will have a new little brother or sister soon. Congrats to the growing family!

RELATED: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is Unrecognizable in This #TBT