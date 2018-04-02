Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Opens Up About His Battle with Depression

Between his muscular exterior and unwavering work ethic, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems like one of the toughest celebrities in the game. But in his personal life, the actor has battled depression more than once, getting honest about his struggles in a new interview.

Speaking with the U.K.’s Express, the Rampage star revealed that he hit a low point after his mom’s suicide attempt. When he was just 15 years old, his mother Ata tried to commit suicide in front of him.

“She got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic,” he said. “I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.”

A few years later, injuries ended his dream of becoming a professional football player, and his girlfriend broke up with him. “That was my absolute worst time,” he said.

“I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly,” he said of his depression. “Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has revealed his battle with depression, but it is the most we’ve heard him open up about the period. When a fan recently told him he was suffering depression, Johnson wrote back, “I hear you. I’ve battled that beast more than once.”