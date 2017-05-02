9 Times Birthday Boy Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Was the Sweetest Star in Hollywood

Happy birthday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson! The Baywatch star turns 45 today. While he became famous for his roles in films like San Andreas and the Fast & Furious franchise, the actor might be best known for his personality off-screen.

His 50 million Instagram followers would probably agree that Johnson is one of the most charitable star in Hollywood. Between making sick kids' dreams come true with the Make-a-Wish foundation and stopping by for surprise visits at children’s hospitals, The Rock proves time and time again that he has his priorities straight. “Always say this, because it’s true, this is by far the best part of my fame," he writes of giving back.

VIDEO: 4 Ways to Workout Without Killing Your Wallet

The actor is just as sweet when it comes to his peers. He has nothing but praise for his incredible co-stars and treats his family like royalty.

In honor of his birthday, keep scrolling for nine times the hard-working star proved he has a massive heart.