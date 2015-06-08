Dwayne Johnson Plans to Rock the Troops with a New TV Special

When you picture Dwayne Johnson, a few things—like his wrestling alter ego The Rock or how he has kicked butt in some of Hollywood's biggest action films—immediately come to mind. But the man also has a soft side, which he showed during Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards 2015.

Johnson revealed that he'll be honoring U.S. troops overseas with a celebrity-studded show that will boost morale while keeping combats entertained.The show will be called Rock the Troops, but other details are still under wraps.

"It is so important to me to give back to the troops," Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. "I really want to create something special for our boys and girls who are overseas and hopefully we do such a good job that we can do it again and again."

RELATED: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Has Set the World Record for the Most Selfies in 3 Minutes

We're sure that the troops will love whatever the San Andreas actor has in store. He seems to really know how to have a good time after battling Jimmy Fallon in an epic lip-sync showdown. And who knows? Maybe he'll bring some of his disco moves overseas to keep our soldiers laughing.

RELATED: Watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Play Bambi on Saturday Night Live