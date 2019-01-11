Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Stirs Controversy Over "Snowflake Generation" Comments

We can smell what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is cooking and apparently, it’s controversy.

The 46-year-old had fans talking on Friday after criticizing the so-called “snowflake generation” (a slang term commonly used as a jab at liberal sensitivity) during an interview with Britain’s The Daily Star. The former wrestler slammed the current generation for “looking for reasons to be offended”

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty

“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it,” he told the outlet.

He continued, “So many good people fought for freedom and equality — but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended … If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended — and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

The Fast & Furious star believes that despite all the progress that society has made over the last couple of decades, the “snowflakes” as he calls them are setting us back.

“We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years,” he said. “People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backward.”

His comments have since spurred a big debate on social media. Some people have take to Twitter to praise his criticism, even calling for him to enter politics.

I have liked the Rock ever since his first wrestling match. I don’t agree with every opinion he’s had but this one is the SPOT ON THE MONEY!



Bet you can’t guess who this will offend! #SocialJustice #snowflakes pic.twitter.com/JA2Sbp6B2B — Benton Blount (@bentonblount) January 11, 2019

@TheRock I agree with your #snowflake comments. I'd love to see you enter politics.



I #wish you and your #family prosperous, long lives! — Trip Seibold 子兴 (@FinllyPossible) January 11, 2019

The Rock describes the current generation as “Generation snowflake” 😂😂😂 couldn’t describe it any better — Reece Jordan Limbert (@ReeceLimbert) January 11, 2019

However, others are voicing their disagreement, even going as far to assume his political leanings.

I like snowflakes and I love snow. Too bad you decided to buy in to the big RW "insult", Rock, because it's part of their verbal confederate flag, tough guy. https://t.co/6dImCivI3z — MzJtiffleZ (@MzJtiffleZ) January 11, 2019

Reminder that Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” used to be a registered republicunt.



So much for being the intellectual judge on “snowflakes” lol 😒 — Sphinxonyx 👑🖤 (@sphinxonyx) January 11, 2019

It’s such a shame. I loved @TheRock, but after what he said about “generation snowflake”, the disappointment is unbearable. I always thought he was a more thoughtful person than that.

At least I know that @terrycrews will never let me down. — The Doctor (@LastLordofTime) January 11, 2019

According to Newsweek, the actor was at one time a registered Republican but later switched to Independent, and even voted for former President Barack Obama twice.

The star has been outspoken in the past about even throwing his name into the ring for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Image zoom therock/instagram

In December 2017, he told GQ that there was a “real possibility” that he would run for president. However, by July 2018, he had changed his mind, telling Vanity Fair, “Unfortunately I don’t see it happening in 2020.”

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Opens Up About His Battle with Depression

“It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020,” he explained. “I have so much respect for the position. It’s something that I seriously considered. What I need is time to go out and learn.”

Can’t argue with that.