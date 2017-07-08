Why We Want to Try Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Skincare Routine

Getty

You can't argue with results.

One of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's fans asked about his skincare routine via Twitter the other day, and the 45-year-old actor was more than happy to reveal the simple regimen that keeps his skin looking ageless. And yes, it involves alcohol.

On Thursday, a Twitter user posted a photo of The Rock at age 16, looking exactly the same as he does today. She pressed the actor for his secrets to ageless skin, and Johnson replied that he uses "Neutrogena deep cream face wash, Lancer or La Mer creams and tequila often." He went on to clarify that the tequila doesn't go on your face—you drink it!

Ha yes ma'am. Neutrogena deep cream face wash, Lancer or LaMere creams and tequila often. Not on your face, but drinking it;). — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2017

Lancer and La Mer are both high-end products (though many skincare gurus will tell you these brands are worthy splurges), but you can pick up Neutrogena Deep Clean Face Wash at any drugstore for around $7. Plus, we're willing to bet you probably have a bottle of tequila in your house already—margaritas, anyone?

Traditional skincare wisdom may say that alcohol isn't great for your complexion, but look how youthful The Rock's skin is! We're game to try out his unconventional techniques.