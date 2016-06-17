Watch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Eat Candy for the First Time in 25 Years

In order to maintain that incredible physique Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson clearly has to watch his diet. And for the Central Intelligence star that means abstaining from candy since 1989.

“I’m just not a big candy guy. love cheat meals. I love that, but not a candy thing,” he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday. He said Twizzlers was the last candy he ever had and that it was way back in the 1980s.

Well, this wasn’t going to fly with Fallon, who decided he would tempt the actor with sweets. From behind his desk he pulled out a giant pack of Twizzlers, a Ring Pop, a Nerds Rope, and the biggest gummy worm ever. Johnson conceded and decided it was time for a little treat. “Well, look: We’re here and big movie comes out tomorrow. I think we bust open the Twizzlers,” he said.

Fallon then decided it was time for Pop Rocks as well. He held up the microphone to his mouth as The Rock ate them for everyone to hear that wonderful fizzling sound. “This is The Rock having Pop Rocks,” the host said.

“So that’s what candy tastes like,” Johnson said. “It’s amazing.”

With two young daughters at home, this probably won’t be his last candy temptation!

Watch The Rock eat candy for the first time in more than 25 years in the clip at top.