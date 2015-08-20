Dwayne Johnson to Set Sail in Disney's Upcoming Film, Jungle Cruise

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one busy guy. Last week, he confirmed he's set to star in the upcoming Baywatch reboot with Zac Efron, and now the wrestler turned action star has signed on to yet another big project. According to to The Hollywood Reporter, The Rock will helm Disney's next big action film, Jungle Cruise.

The star also took to his Twitter to share the news:

The movie will be based on the popular Disneyland ride, which first opened in 1955. While Disney and the directors John Davis and John Fox are keeping their lips sealed about the plot, they have hinted that it will be set in the '50s around the same time the retro adventure ride gained popularity.

