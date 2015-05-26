Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Has Set the World Record for the Most Selfies in 3 Minutes

If you thought your selfie game was on fire, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is here to prove you wrong. The San Andreas actor just set the Guinness World Record for the most self portraits taken in a three-minute period. At the London premiere of his new film, Johnson took a whopping 105 selfies with fans in just 180 seconds.

The actor took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans, posting a video along with the caption, "We just set a NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for most self portraits (selfies) taken in record time (yup, a selfie world record exists and your arm gets a helluva workout). WORLD PREMIERE of SAN ANDREAS and rewriting the record books all in one night. #MicDropBoom #NewSelfieKing #LONDON #SanAndreasWorldTour MAY 29th."

A video posted by therock (@therock) on May 21, 2015 at 3:42pm PDT

Guinness World Records also posted a video of the Rock attempting this incredible feat on their YouTube page—watch it below.

