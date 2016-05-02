Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Wants to Help You Meet Your Goals with His New App

It’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 44th birthday, and he’s giving you a present: His new app, The Rock Clock, is a motivational alarm clock that will help you meet all of your goals—even if the only one is “get out of bed." [Fortune]

Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:

1. Melissa Rivers is honoring her late mom, Joan, by auctioning off her iconic rainbow coat. The proceeds will go to the Family Equality Council to promote LGBT awareness. [People]

2. The White House celebrated International Jazz Day Saturday with an all-star concert, and Prince was there in spirit. Aretha Franklin remembered the late star with a rendition of “Purple Rain.” [Rolling Stone]

3. Magic Mike XXL star Adam Rodriguez is a married man! The actor wed model Grace Gail in Tuscany, Italy, today. [People]

4. After a 145-year run, the Ringling Bros. elephants have officially retired (to Florida, of course). [Entertainment Weekly]5. Now you can truly have a fairy-tale wedding fit for a princess: Disney World is opening up its theme park to couples who want to get married in front of Cinderella’s castle. [BuzzFeed]