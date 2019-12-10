Dwayne Johnson and Wife Lauren Hashian Coordinated in the Perfect Holiday Party Outfits

Ah, the holiday season — a joyful time for decking the halls, being merry, and (of course!) coordinating in metallics on the red carpet with your significant other.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his singer-songwriter wife, Lauren Hashian, attended the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in Hollywood on Monday evening wearing festive and complementary outfits.

Johnson walked the carpet in a muted baby blue suit decorated with a glimmering brocade golden rose pattern. Hashian posed with her husband in a shimmery red jumpsuit, the fabric of which bore a striking similarity to tinsel. The mother of two accessorized with a pair of thin hoop earrings and a delicate ruby choker.

If you’re struggling to put together a couple’s holiday party look with your S.O., your inspiration is above. The Rocks (can we call them "The Rocks"?) have struck that elusive balance between cheese-y couples’ coordination and legitimate glam.