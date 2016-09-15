Disney’s First Polynesian Princess Is So Fierce in the New Moana Trailer

Olivia Bahou
Sep 15, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Disney’s upcoming animated film Moana just keeps getting better and better.

We already knew that the titular character is one of the most progressive Disney princesses: She is their first Polynesian princess, has a more "realistic" body type, and doesn’t have a love interest in the film. And what new detail did we learn from the trailer that debuted on Thursday? Moana's a total badass.

In the new clip, which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson unveiled with a traditional Polynesian dance on Good Morning America, we learn even more about the film’s plotline.

“For generations, this peaceful island has been home to our family, but beyond our reef, a great danger is coming. Legend tells of a hero who will journey to find the demi-god, Maui. And together, they will save us all,” a voice says. Young Moana (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho) is that hero and Maui (Johnson) is her eccentric partner.

In the trailer, we get a first look at the forces threatening the island and Moana’s special powers that will help her in the fight. Plus, she has a chicken as a sidekick, so that’s pretty cool.

Watch the epic trailer at top and mark your calendars for Nov. 23, when the movie hits theaters.

