Disney’s First Polynesian Princess Is So Fierce in the New Moana Trailer

Disney’s upcoming animated film Moana just keeps getting better and better.

We already knew that the titular character is one of the most progressive Disney princesses: She is their first Polynesian princess, has a more "realistic" body type, and doesn’t have a love interest in the film. And what new detail did we learn from the trailer that debuted on Thursday? Moana's a total badass.

In the new clip, which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson unveiled with a traditional Polynesian dance on Good Morning America, we learn even more about the film’s plotline.

Dwyane @TheRock Johnson performs a Polynesian dance LIVE on @GMA! https://t.co/0H1KjEpUoW — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 15, 2016

“For generations, this peaceful island has been home to our family, but beyond our reef, a great danger is coming. Legend tells of a hero who will journey to find the demi-god, Maui. And together, they will save us all,” a voice says. Young Moana (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho) is that hero and Maui (Johnson) is her eccentric partner.

In the trailer, we get a first look at the forces threatening the island and Moana’s special powers that will help her in the fight. Plus, she has a chicken as a sidekick, so that’s pretty cool.

Watch the epic trailer at top and mark your calendars for Nov. 23, when the movie hits theaters.