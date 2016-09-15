Disney’s First Polynesian Princess Is So Fierce in the New Moana Trailer

Disney’s upcoming animated film Moana just keeps getting better and better.
We already knew that the titular character is one of the most progressive Disney princesses: She is their first Polynesian princess, has a more "realistic" body type, and doesn’t have a love interest in the film. And what new detail did we learn from the trailer that debuted on Thursday? Moana's a total badass.
In the new clip, which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson unveiled with a traditional Polynesian dance on Good Morning America, we learn even more about the film’s plotline.
“For generations, this peaceful island has been home to our family, but beyond our reef, a great danger is coming. Legend tells of a hero who will journey to find the demi-god, Maui. And together, they will save us all,” a voice says. Young Moana (voiced by Auli'i Cravalho) is that hero and Maui (Johnson) is her eccentric partner.
Bringing you a very special look at @DisneyAnimation's #MOANA!! As I’m here in Hawaii, a place where I grew up, I’m reminded why this story is so special. It celebrates the wonder of mother nature, our rich Polynesian culture of the South Pacific and most importantly, the bonds of ohana (family) that reach far beyond these islands. I know our superstar @AuliiCravalho feels it’s mana (spirit) too. Can’t wait for you guys to see the film and enjoy the music by our masterful genius, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Click the link in my bio to view the full trailer! #MOANA #THANKSGIVING #TheJourneyBegins 🌊🎼
In the trailer, we get a first look at the forces threatening the island and Moana’s special powers that will help her in the fight. Plus, she has a chicken as a sidekick, so that’s pretty cool.
Watch the epic trailer at top and mark your calendars for Nov. 23, when the movie hits theaters.