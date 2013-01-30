DVF for Gap Returns! New Collection in Stores April 2013

After launching a successful collaboration with GapKids and babyGap last May, Diane von Furstenberg is coming back for round two—her second collection for the retailer will land in stores and online this April. "I really loved the challenge of translating my designs into the first DVF for Gap collection,” the designer said in a statement. “It was so much fun to see little girls wearing the pieces, and I'm looking forward to collaborating with Gap on this second collection.” With her first installment brimming with punchy graphics, adorable wrap dresses, and playful blazers all for under $120 (see the photos to the right!), we can’t wait to see what she has in store the second time around!

Plus, check out all of her charming offerings from her first collection!

MORE:• Both Carrie's Attend DVF Fashion Show• Runway Looks We Love: Diane von Furstenberg• See the Ladies Who Love DVF