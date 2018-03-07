5 Women Who Are Changing Your World for the Better

Since 2010, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg has hosted her eponymous DVF Awards with the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation. The purpose: to recognize amazing women who have dedicated themselves to transforming the lives of other women around the world.

Five awards are given out each year. Two "International Awards" to women who are “advancing the social, economic, and political position of women in their countries"; one "Inspiration Award," given to a woman who has fought against adversity and created positive change; and the Lifetime Leadership Award, which last year, went to Jane Goodall.

The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation awards each honoree $50,000, to go toward the organization they work with and further their mission. And every year, five honorees gather with a group of extraordinary individuals (last year’s guest list included Karlie Kloss, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Seth Meyers) to be celebrated at The DVF Awards Ceremony at the United Nations in New York City.

The 9th Annual DVF Awards will take place Friday, April 13, 2018, and InStyle is proud to exclusively announce the nominees for the last award category: the People’s Voice Awards. These five extraordinary women who are working hard to transform the lives of women worldwide, and one of them will be recognized for their achievements at the awards ceremony.

Voting begins March 7, 2018 and runs through March 25th on DVFAwards.com. Read about the nominees here—and don't forget to vote!