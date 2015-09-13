Kate Middleton's Got a New Haircut: Bangs!

Great hair alert: The Duchess of Cambridge has cut her famous chestnut locks!

Kate Middleton, 33, was on her way to Sunday Services (Sept. 13) at Crathie Kirk, on Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral Estate in Scotland. The Princess was in her Sunday best—a black turtleneck and fitted brown jacket—and was accompanied by her husband Prince William. But most notable of all were her new bangs. The longish sweeping fringe hit just the tops of her cheekbones—a super flattering length.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen the Princess's picture-perfect hair with bangs! In 2012, Middleton caused quite a stir when she styled her hair in a similiar fashion.

Middleton has been on hiatus from offical royal duty after the May birth of Princess Charlotte and the annual royal family vacation in August.

On Thursday (Sept. 17), Middleton is scheduled to resume royal duties, starting with a visit to a family school run by the Anne Freud Centre in London.

“Over the next few months the duchess will be concentrating on children’s mental health and promote the early intervention message and help prevent family breakdown," a palace source reportedly told People.

We're anticipating more flawless looks from the Princess as she get back into the swing of official royal business!

