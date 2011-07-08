Duchess Catherine's Tour Outfits: Yellow Dress and Rodeo Outfit Details!

Getty Images (2)
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 08, 2011 @ 10:00 am

Catherine Middleton made quite a splash on her last day in Canada! The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Calgary wearing a bespoke yellow crepe Jenny Packham dress, which she paired with her go-to nude patent leather pumps and a straw clutch, both by L.K. Bennett. Later that day, she changed into an Alice by Temperley embroidered Western-style blouse and Goldsign boot-cut jeans for the Calgary Stampede rodeo festival.

Click “See the Photos” for more Middleton style, and find out where to shop her outfits!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!