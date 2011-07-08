Duchess Catherine's Tour Outfits: Yellow Dress and Rodeo Outfit Details!

Catherine Middleton made quite a splash on her last day in Canada! The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Calgary wearing a bespoke yellow crepe Jenny Packham dress, which she paired with her go-to nude patent leather pumps and a straw clutch, both by L.K. Bennett. Later that day, she changed into an Alice by Temperley embroidered Western-style blouse and Goldsign boot-cut jeans for the Calgary Stampede rodeo festival.

Click “See the Photos” for more Middleton style, and find out where to shop her outfits!