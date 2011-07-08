Duchess Catherine's Tour Outfits: White Rodeo Blouse Details!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore her white ten-gallon hat for the second time during her North American Tour today, putting on the topper for the launch of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She wore a similar cowgirl-inspired look as yesterday with dark jeans, a big belt buckle, and a white shirt with lace insets by Temperley London ($660 at Net-a-Porter.com). Prince William deserves a sartorial shout-out as well, as he picked out a nice plaid shirt.

