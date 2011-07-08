Duchess Catherine's Tour Outfits: White Rodeo Blouse Details!

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 08, 2011 @ 4:00 pm

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore her white ten-gallon hat for the second time during her North American Tour today, putting on the topper for the launch of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She wore a similar cowgirl-inspired look as yesterday with dark jeans, a big belt buckle, and a white shirt with lace insets by Temperley London ($660 at Net-a-Porter.com). Prince William deserves a sartorial shout-out as well, as he picked out a nice plaid shirt.

Click “See the Photos” for more Middleton style, and find out where to shop her outfits!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!