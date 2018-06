Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Los Angeles, California this weekend, where she marked her first visit to the United States with chic outfits. Some of her picks included an emerald green Diane von Furstenberg shift dress, a Whistles blue top and pleated skirt, a glamorous pale lavender Alexander McQueen gown, and a floral Jenny Packham frock. Click “See the Photos” for more Middleton style, and find out where to shop her looks!