Duchess Catherine's Royal Wedding Double Take

Danny Martindale/FilmMagic; Mike Marsland/WireImage
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 01, 2011 @ 11:30 am

Even duchesses repeat outfits! Catherine Middleton and Prince William attended the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall in Scotland this weekend, where the Duchess of Cambridge wore an ivory brocade coat by Jane Troughton buttoned up over a lace dress (left). This is the same combo she wore for the wedding of Harry Lopes and Laura Parker Bowles, daughter of Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Bowles, in 2006 (right). And that outfit isn't Middleton's only go-to! Click "See the Photos" to browse Catherine Middleton's most famous double takes!

MORE:Zara Phillips' Wedding Details Duchess Catherine’s California Outfits

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!