Duchess Catherine's Royal Wedding Double Take

Even duchesses repeat outfits! Catherine Middleton and Prince William attended the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall in Scotland this weekend, where the Duchess of Cambridge wore an ivory brocade coat by Jane Troughton buttoned up over a lace dress (left). This is the same combo she wore for the wedding of Harry Lopes and Laura Parker Bowles, daughter of Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Bowles, in 2006 (right). And that outfit isn't Middleton's only go-to! Click "See the Photos" to browse Catherine Middleton's most famous double takes!

