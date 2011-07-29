Duchess Catherine's Nude Stockings: Tim Gunn Weighs In!

Duchess Catherine and Pippa Middleton are fans of nude pantyhose, and thanks to the sisters, sales of the hosiery have spiked! We asked Project Runway mentor Tim Gunn to weigh in on the look. "I'm not fan of the nude stockings," Gunn told InStyle exclusively. "I think it's a British royal family thing. I think there are few things that look as anachronistic as a sheer stocking. If you're wearing stockings it should be known!" Despite his dislike of sheer tights, he admires Duchess Catherine's style. "I have great respect for how she presents herself to the world," Gunn said. "She wears something and it blows off the shelves. She understands silhouette, proportion and fit." Where do you stand on nude stockings? Let us know in our poll!

