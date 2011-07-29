Duchess Catherine's DVF Double Take

Cr Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Matt Baron / BEImages
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 29, 2011 @ 6:00 pm

Even duchesses repeat outfits! Catherine Middleton and Prince William attended Zara Phillips' pre-wedding yacht party today, and the Duchess of Cambridge wore a kelly green Diane von Furstenberg dress ($398 at DVF.com), the same one she was spotted in while touring Los Angeles earlier this month (inset). And that outfit isn’t Middleton’s only go-to! Click “See the Photos” to browse Catherine Middleton’s most famous double takes!

MORE:Zara Phillips' Wedding Details Duchess Catherine’s California OutfitsDuchess Catherine’s Skin Secrets

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!