Duchess Catherine’s Nude Stockings: Rachel Zoe Weighs In!

Duchess Catherine and Pippa Middleton are fans of nude pantyhose, and thanks to the sisters, sales of the hosiery have spiked! We asked celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe to weigh in on the look. "I think they’re OK if Kate Middleton is wearing them," Zoe told InStyle.com at the Saks Fifth Avenue launch event for her new collection in New York last night. "I think Kate Middleton can actually do no wrong right now," she continued. "I actually kind of die for her." While Zoe is clearly a fan of the style, Tim Gunn had a different opinion. So, where do you stand on nude stockings? Let us know in our poll!

