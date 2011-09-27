Duchess Catherine-Inspired Shopping: Lace Dresses

INFphoto; Sipa Press; Courtesy of Topshop
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has a closet full of lace dresses! Over the weekend, she chose a cranberry lace Collette Dinnigan sheath for a friend's wedding, and she wore similar navy and cobalt Erdem looks during her North American tour over the summer. Feeling some lace dress inspiration? Click through the gallery to see—and shop—our favorite styles for your own "RepliKate" look.

