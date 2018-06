It looks like Prince William is taking style tips from his new wife, Duchess Catherine! This week, the couple wore matching purple sweaters over white collared shirts in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park. And the Prince isn't the only loved one Catherine coordinates with, as she shares a similar style to her sister, Pippa, too. Check out the Middleton sister double takes in the gallery.

