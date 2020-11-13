At Least One Royal Family Member Plans to Watch the Latest Season of The Crown
Season 4 focuses on the relationships between Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Camilla Parker-Bowles.
While most members of the royal family are mum on whether or not they watch their fictionalized depictions on The Crown, at least one family member seems to have owned up to tuning into the Netflix series.
Ahead of the premiere of the show's fourth season, a friend of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, told Vanity Fair that she has seen the show, and will likely watch the latest season, which delves into the relationships between Prince Charles, Camilla, and Princess Diana.
"I imagine she’ll be tuning in with a glass of red wine to watch it, she has seen the previous series," the friend said. "She has a wonderful sense of humor and this won’t fuss her in the slightest."
Previously, nephew, Ben Elliot, told Vanity Fair that his aunt enjoys the series, though she ″wasn't looking forward to the bits to come," namely the portrayal of Prince Charles's extramarital affair, but the latest source told the magazine she was curious about her on-screen portrayal by actress Emerald Fennell.
"She has watched it, of course she has and I believe [Charles] has too," added the source. "I don’t think she has any real issue with it. Her feeling is very much 'never complain, never explain.'"
However, Sally Bedell Smith, a royal biographer, told Vanity Fair the show could be "uncomfortable viewing" for Charles and Camilla, and even went so far as to say it could "inflict some serious damage" for the monarchy.
"When I watched the relatively sympathetic depiction of Charles and Camilla in season three, I figured season four would lower the boom on both of them," she said. "Charles and Camilla have come a long way with all their hard work, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Camilla in particular has transformed herself from a woman scorned to someone widely admired for her charitable work and respected for assuming her royal role with a genuine commitment. People have come to regard her as a good egg, and to accept the idea of her being queen consort. Because viewers believe incorrectly that The Crown is true, this season in particular could undo all the good feelings about Charles and Camilla and resurrect the hostility from two decades ago. It will also reinforce the false mythology that Diana was the sainted victim."
Here's hoping Duchess Camilla's "wonderful sense of humor" comes in handy.