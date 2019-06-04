Dua Lipa Is the Face of YSL's New Fragrance

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

Dua Lipa's newest rule is wearing YSL Beauté fragrances. The British singer was just named the ambassador of the brand's upcoming new scent.

“I connect so much with the campaign because of its fearlessness,” Lipa said in a statement. “I stand for the importance of being confident, strong and powerful, and of not compromising on who you are, what you do and what you believe in, of always being proud of the things you do, and I feel that goes down very well with the same philosophy behind Yves Saint Laurent’s new fragrance.”

Lipa shared the news on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes shot from the upcoming campaign. According to her caption, she was involved in choosing the final scent. The yet-to-be-named scent and Lipa's campaign will launch this fall.

This marks Lipa's first beauty gig, but she's in good company. Zoë Kravitz has been YSL's global makeup ambassador since July 2017.

After becoming the most-streamed artist online, winning two Grammys and three Brit Awards, it looks like 2019 is shaping up to be a major year for Lipa, too.